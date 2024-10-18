Watch Now
Suspect in deadly Niagara Falls stabbing sentenced to 22 years in prison

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced the suspect in a deadly Niagara Falls stabbing has been sentenced to 22 years in state prison.

According to the district attorney's office, 36-year-old Dominique L. Castile previously pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault in two separate stabbings.

Castile stabbed 33-year-old Stefhon Hilson to death on January 1, 2023, and also stabbed another individual five days earlier on December 27, 2022.

