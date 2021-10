BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A man is in police custody, charged with the murder of a barber in Niagara Falls.

Authorities say 28 year old Antonio Carr was arrested Sunday afternoon at a home on 18th Street in the cataract city.

Police say he murdered Tracy Greene inside the victim's barbershop, which is also on 18th Street.

That attack happened two weekends ago.

Carr is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning in Niagara Falls City Court.