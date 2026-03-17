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Suspect arrested and facing arson charges after fire on Young Street in City of Tonawanda

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WKBW
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CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Tonawanda Police Department announced that a suspect was identified and arrested for arson after a fire on Young Street on March 14.

Police said crews responded to the residential structure fire around 10:30 p.m. on March 14 at Young and Simson Streets. The fire caused an estimated $325,000 in total damage and displaced residents who are now being assisted by the Red Cross.

26-year-old Bianca Guerra was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Second-degree arson
  • Third-degree arson
  • Second-degree criminal mischief
  • Second-degree reckless endangerment

Police said Guerra was arraigned in Tonawanda City Court on March 15 and remanded with bail to the Erie County Holding Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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