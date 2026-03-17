Suspect arrested and facing arson charges after fire on Young Street in City of Tonawanda

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Tonawanda Police Department announced that a suspect was identified and arrested for arson after a fire on Young Street on March 14.

Police said crews responded to the residential structure fire around 10:30 p.m. on March 14 at Young and Simson Streets. The fire caused an estimated $325,000 in total damage and displaced residents who are now being assisted by the Red Cross.

26-year-old Bianca Guerra was arrested and charged with the following:



Second-degree arson

Third-degree arson

Second-degree criminal mischief

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Police said Guerra was arraigned in Tonawanda City Court on March 15 and remanded with bail to the Erie County Holding Center.

The investigation is ongoing.