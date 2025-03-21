Surveillance video captures moment when pickup truck was swallowed by sinkhole in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News has obtained surveillance video from South Elmwood Detail that shows the moment a pickup truck was swallowed by a sinkhole.

The incident occurred at the intersection of S. Elmwood Avenue and W. Tupper Street on Thursday.

South Elmwood Detail also shared a video that showed the road opening up just before the incident occurred.

The portion of the road has since been covered.

The City of Buffalo Department of Public Works issued the following statement on Friday:

"Although the cause is unknown at this time, the Buffalo Sewer Authority will be leading the investigation to determine the source of the collapsed area at the intersection of Tupper and Elmwood. A void under the surface of the roadway has occurred and the BSA is mobilizing resources and contractors to identify the root cause of the issue."

You can watch the video in the player at the top of the page.