Surprise retirement party spreading some love to an 83-year-old fast food fanatic

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — A coffee and maybe a breakfast sandwich is what Don Pieczynski thought he was going to get from McDonalds Saturday morning. Little did he know it was time to celebrate his retirement.

Pieczynski said he was an elevator operator, page boy, bell hop and more yet McDonald's has been his home for 20 plus years.

"Well the people were real good and the people and the customers and everything else," he said. "The environment was good also."

He shared he worked mornings getting ready for the lunch rush.

"I did the lunch prep and everything else. They appreciated what I did. It helped them out because come 10:30 they went to lunch so now they have everything ready other there," Piecynski said.

Cards, a watch, a Bills blanket and more were gifted to him leaving nothing but a smile on his face. General manager Debbie Noras says Pieczynski is someone truly special.

"He always had stories to tell and I would say 'come on we gotta work stop with the stories,'" she said.

Pieczynski's co-worker Lauren said having him work there made days a piece of cake.

"Especially on the day where everybody is like we're so early in the morning and everyone is just coming into work - he's always got a joke to make and it always just cracks everyone up," Lauren said.

Pieczynski, surrounded by loved ones, hugged each person and each said they will really miss working with him.