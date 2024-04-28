'Supporting them through their journey': Rally for 716 Squash raises $200,000 for Buffalo youth

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 'Rally for 716 Squash' is back and squashing fundraising goals.

Six teams competed against each other to raise money for the program which seeks to give Buffalo children opportunities, like playing squash.

"Our focus is recruiting individuals that are interested to gaining access that they wouldn't have otherwise and then supporting them through their journey," said Meghan Lynch, Director of Finances and Operations.

This event was created especially to raise funds for the 716 Squash non-profit program’s after-school and summer schedules. Last year’s fundraising totals exceeded the organization’s $150,000. This year's goal was $200,000 and they beat that by $4,000.

Organizers say the money will go a long way for students.

"The academic side of things, the enrichment side of things, tutoring, all of that is such a big part of it," said Lynch.

