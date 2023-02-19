Supporting Agents for Advocacy in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — There is growing support for a local organization devoted to diversity and change.

Agents for Advocacy hosted its very first fundraiser at the Main Event Banquet Center on Main Street in Buffalo Saturday night.

Agents for Advocacy was founded in response to the Tops mass shooting of May 14.

The founder is Mark Talley, who says he was inspired to create this organization after his mother, Geraldine, was killed in the attack.

The mission of the organization is to combat systemic racism, and promote socio-economic equality.

Since its inception, the organization has hosted a Community BBQ and Prayer, a Back to School Drive, and a Thanksgiving Event called Helpful Hands and Giving Thanks.

Through these events, Agents for Advocacy has been able to feed over 1,500 people, provide close to 700 backpacks and other school supplies, and distribute over 300 books on racism in the workplace.