'Support it': NFTA holds series of drop-in listening sessions for its metro transit expansion project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The NFTA is hosting several listening sessions for the public to be informed about its proposed metro transit expansion project aiming to benefit all communities in Western New York.

Several people who showed up to hear more about NFTA’s expansion project are in favor of the plans.

“If we think about this project here as a long-term project for multiple generations in the future,” says a Tonawanda resident and business owner David Stinner. “And we want to become a large global city in the future we need to capitalize on that.”

The NFTA says this project will expand light rail or rapid bus service.

From University Station, along Kenmore Avenue, Niagara Falls Boulevard, Maple Road, Sweet Home, and through the University at Buffalo North Campus and the I-990.

“It's really really long overdue because we’re kind of trapped on campus,” says Jack Walsh, a freshman at University at Buffalo North Campus. “We can’t do anything.”

Some University at Buffalo students who live on the North Campus in Amherst spoke with 7 News reporter Yoselin Person about how tricky it can be to travel.

“I went to see a play at Shea’s and it was a whole process,” Walsh says. “If I could’ve used the rail I would've gone down there whenever I wanted to. But now I have to make sure my credit card is ready to use the Uber app.”

Other students feel the same way.

“We’re basically surrounded by highways so even stuff that should be easy to walk to that is half a mile away is actually difficult to walk to,” says Rayna Cooke, a senior at the University at Buffalo North Campus.

The NFTA says this project is meant to connect large concentrations of people with jobs.

“So we're talking about the existing metro line that goes from Downtown Buffalo to the Medical Campus, UB South Campus then connect to UB North Campus and all of the commercial centers in between in the areas like the Boulevard Mall,” says Jeffrey Amplement, project manager at NFTA’s metro rail expansion project. “It’s a great opportunity to connect all of these major economic generators.”

A few months ago, 7 news reporter Taylor Epps did a story on those who weren’t in favor of this project.

“If you think about it what happened on Main Street when they put the rail in the 1970’s it destroyed every business downtown and until they restore traffic on Main Street all of those businesses continue to die,” a resident says. “Now 40 years later they’re starting to come back? Why are they trying to repeat the same mistakes.”

Others say they’re hoping the NFTA would think about connecting rural communities.

“If you live in Lockport it’s very difficult because you’d have to go from Lockport to Buffalo to Niagara Falls and so you’re in the bus for two hours,” says Sterlying Pierce, who resides in Lockport. “And the limited access on the weekends if someone works a three to 11 shift, the bus doesn't run. So I hope the NFTA could take a look at that to expand those routes.”

And with Buffalo being the hub for refugees and new Americans some say this project will benefit all and the environment.

“Reducing pollution by having more public transit and also creating more accessibility to grocery stores and food for people living in areas that are food insecure,” says Cooke.

The NFTA is seeking public input to shape the project, click here.

There are two more listening sessions about NFTA’s Metro Transit Expansion Project.

Below are the details of the upcoming sessions:

WKBW

Click here to see previous stories on the project.