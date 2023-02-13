Super Bowl LVII has the Queen City split between the Chiefs and Eagles while still wearing Bills gear

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Super Bowl LVII has the Queen City split in two between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. A group of friends traveling from Canada made their way to Buffalo to watch the big game.

"Im definitely going for the Eagles because of you're a Bills fan you hate KC," Bills fan Christ MacDonald said.

Just a few tables over in the same bar, Allan Peterson had a different opinion.

"I'm cheering for KC," he said.

Many even taking a pause to dance at halftime.

"Rihanna was amazing," Michael Blasdell said.

Throughout Super Bowl Sunday many Bills fans wore their Bills gear with the future in mind.

"2023 is the Bills year," Bills fan AC LaFlore said.