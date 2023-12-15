Super 7 Conversation: Williamsville North's Cam Catrabone

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week's First Student Super 7 athlete comes from Williamsville North's wrestling team. Cam Catrabone is a defending state champion who brought the Spartans their first title in program history.

"Since I was in 7th grade, that was a goal of mine to become state champion," said Catrabone. "There's no sport like it."

He says it's all about proving it to himself.

"Becoming state champion was a goal, not the goal," said Catrabone. "The goal is to become the best wrestler that I can."

He says staying relaxed and motivated helps him keep his eyes on the prize- becoming the best wrestler in the country.

"If I'm worried about me doing my best, I can't lose."

He says the support from his family and coach is the reason he's made it so far.

"They believe in me, and want to see me win just as bad as I want to see myself win," said Catrabone.

