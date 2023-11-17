Super 7 Conversation: South Park's Noah Willoughby

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Meet First Student Super 7 athlete, Noah Willoughby, a senior at South Park High School.

Willoughby is the Section VI all time leading passer for the South Park Sparks. He accomplished that feat on his first pass in the matchup against Pioneer on November 3.

"The moment was fast, it was super fast, but I enjoyed it," said Willoughby. "You know, I understood my assignment at the end of the day. It didn't really matter to me as much as it should've. I was so focused on my guys. I put them before anything and I understood my assignment that I still got to be a leader on the field and off the field, I still got a job to take care of and I still got a game to win."

He tells 7 Sports reporter Dom Tibbetts what it felt like at school the next day.

"Everybody was just, like, congratulations," he said. "They were talking about me making the newspaper, being the head of the newspaper and everything. Everybody just congratulating me. I was still kind of a little upset about the game, but I wasn't ready for football to be over, you know, but I enjoyed it, man. I enjoyed playing, I enjoyed, living through the record. It's a blessing."

He says playing for South Park taught him to be a hard worker and leader.

"You're getting a dedicated leader, 24/7. Hard worker on and off the field. I'm just trying to play ball and make my grandparents proud. My family is everything to me."

