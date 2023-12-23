Super 7 Conversation: Nichols' Brianna Barr-Buday

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week's First Student Super 7 athlete comes from Nichols High School. Brianna Barr-Buday is a senior on the girls basketball team.

She just reached her 1,000 career rebound and says she feeds off the doubt because it motivates her on the court.

"I love it because internally, I'm like I can't wait for the season. I can't wait to prove them wrong," she said.

Brianna has already committed to playing for The University at Buffalo, once she graduates. She has a lot of support from her family and knows they will be in the stands during her first game as a UB Bull.

"There are very few games they didn't come to that they felt really bad about," she said. "They're always at my games, they're always in the stands cheering me on."