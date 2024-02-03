Super 7 Conversation: Niagara Wheatfield's Gabriella Barone

SANBORN, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week's First Student Super 7 athlete is Niagara Wheatfield's Gabriella Barone.

Barone won her second consecutive Girls Wrestling Invitational title on Saturday. Oh, and she's only in 8th grade.

"My dad and I had a realization that I could be the first ever girl to get six state championships. Ever," she said. "I'm already the first girl in Section VI to win a state championship. It's crazy how I could be even more than what I already am."

Her motivation and competitive drive is homegrown, fueled by the support from her brother Maverick and father Jake.

"He's always helped me push myself," said Barone. "He gives me a lot of inspiration to do the best that I can and work hard, because nothing gets handed to you on a silver platter."

"I feel a lot of emotion for her dad because he's taught her all the wrestling that she knows, said head coach Bill Edwards. "It felt really good to be a part of that with him."

Barone says her next challenge is making states in the boys division.

"This is our first season having a complete girls program and I think she's set the bar," said Edwards. "She's the role model."