Super 7 Conversation: Iroquois High School's Molly Mescall

ELMA, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week's First Student Super 7 athlete is Molly Mescall. She's a junior on the Iroquois High School girl's basketball team who's on track to reach her 1000th point this season.

Mescall is the only starter to return from last season and she says it took some adjusting.

"We're shooting the ball well," said Mescall. "We're coming together in the second half of the season."

The team has only lost one game this season and Mescall says that loss sparked something within her.

"We weren't sure what this team would look like," she said. "I knew I had to step it up."

It helps to have your little sister in the lineup.

"Playing with my sister is definitely a love-hate relationship," said Mescall's younger sister Madi. "It has its special moments."

Even though Mescall is set to reach her 1000th point this season, her focus is on the team.

"It's great to get personal goals, but I think those will align with my team winning," she said.