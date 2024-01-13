Super 7 Conversation: Cardinal O'Hara's Kyla Hayes

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week's First Student Super 7 athlete is Kyla Hayes. She is part of Cardinal O'Hara's Lady Hawks basketball team.

Hayes hasn't just led the team to victory here in Western New York, she's helped the team win games in places like Elmira and even Las Vegas.

"I think the season's going really good so far," said Hayes. "We're playing really good as a team, we're making those extra passes, we're making our shots which is the most important part and we're defending."

She was amazed to see her team play in Las Vegas. They earned a record of 4-0.

"I was really proud of how we adapted. We adjusted quickly," said Hayes.

Growing up, Hayes wasn't always viewed as a leader, though. She had to grow into her role.

"When I came to Cardinal O'Hara, I learned that that's what my position is, is to be a leader and be vocal," said Hayes.

