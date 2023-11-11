Super 7 Conversation: Bennett High School's Noah McDuffie

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — First Student Super 7 Athlete Noah McDuffie is part of the Bennett Tigers football team.

He is currently in his junior year of high school and has played various positions for the team.

Playing as a free safety has been his favorite position and he has even tied for first in Section 6 for the most interceptions.

However, his success did not just happen overnight. He said it took a lot of hard work.

"I mean it all started in the off-season during my summer. When a lot of people were doing things, I was outside training with Coach Brim. It was for hours at a time, just getting better."

And it seems like football runs in the family! Noah was first exposed to football by his brother, Isaiah McDuffie, who used to also play for Bennett. He now plays for the Greenbay Packers.

"I talk to him about everything. I'm calling him after every game. Just wondering if he was watching and asking how I did."

The Tigers are continuing to work hard to bring its program back-to-back state titles!