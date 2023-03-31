SUNY students get bipartisan support against governor's tuition hike proposal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul's proposal of a multi-year tuition hike for SUNY and CUNY schools could cost students thousands.

Currently the average annual tuition for SUNY schools is $8,550 per year, the 8th lowest in the country and 22% below the national tuition average.

Hochul's Executive Budget calls for annual tuition increases of 3% percent annually, for both CUNY and SUNY campuses, for five years. Large research universities would be able to raise base tuition by 6% each year for the next five years, with a cap at 30 percent above the base rate for in-state students. The tuition plan is estimated to provide $97 million in new operating support to SUNY.

"The concern is [SUNY] wont be equitable anymore, it wont have that accessibility it currently has to students across New York State and the nation," said Brennan Gorman, a senior at the University at Buffalo. Gorman is also the Executive Director of Policy for the SUNY Student Assembly, which is the student government representing the more than 1.2 million SUNY students across New York.

"I was looking at another school, it was an out of state private institution and that was my top school as a senior in high school," explained Gorman. "I decided to not go there because how much money it was. I came to SUNY so I wouldn’t have to take out student loans, and I'm so happy about that because the education I'm receiving is exemplary, and you cant find it anywhere else.

Gorman and other recently met with state lawmakers about the issue, and he said they were very receptive of sitting down with him and other students.

Randyll P. Bowen, Buffalo State University's Vice President for Enrollment Management said:

“Buffalo State prides itself on offering one of the most affordable four-year degrees in the state. Our fees are lower than any of the SUNY comprehensive universities and we offer a range of scholarships and grants to students based on merit and need. More than 90 percent of our students are offered some type of financial aid that makes their degree even more affordable.





Many of our students qualify for the state Tuition Assistance Program (TAP), which covers the majority of tuition. We are confident that regardless of any changes the state may make to the SUNY tuition structure, Buffalo State will remain an extremely affordable option for students wanting to pursue a valuable four-year degree.”



Some sate lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are against the increase. The state assembly's budget provides $200 million in additional operating funds for SUNY, which includes $100 million in additional operating support instead of the tuition increase.

The state senate's budget intentionally omits the governor's executive proposal to increase tuition at SUNY and CUNY.

State Senator Sean Ryan (D) told 7 News: "The Senate one-house budget rejected a SUNY tuition hike, and at the same time proposed expanded eligibility for the Tuition Assistance Program. The Senate Majority feels this is the best path forward for our state."

New York State Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt (R) said: "Our SUNY system exists to provide an affordable option for our young people to get a quality education in New York. Instead of massive hikes in tuition, let’s refocus our SUNY campuses on career readiness and cut the wasteful spending on social indoctrination."