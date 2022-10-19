SUNY schools wave college application fees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If your high schooler is applying to a State University of New York (SUNY) school this fall, you can do so for free.

The university system is waving application fees for up to five colleges.

Between Oct. 24 and Nov. 6, use ApplySUNY or the Common App to apply, and the first five application fees will be waived.

You do not need a special code for the application according to SUNY.

As long as you submit an application during the two-week free period, here’s what will happen, per the SUNY website:



If using ApplySUNY- when you get to the payment page, it will show the first five campus application fees as waived (they are paid by SUNY).

If using Common App- you will need to apply campus by campus. On each SUNY school’s member page, there will be a question that says, "It is free application week with The State University of New York through Nov. 6! Would you like SUNY to pay your application fee?" If you select 'yes', your fee will be waived for that SUNY school. You can do this for up to five SUNY schools.

The free application offer only applies to applications submitted between Oct. 24 and Nov. 6, 2022. SUNY will not refund application fees for applications submitted before or after those dates.

SUNY has 64 campuses located across NYS, including here in WNY!

SUNY.edu Map of all 64 SUNY Campuses

For a full list of campuses, visit SUNY.edu.