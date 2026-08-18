SUNY Reconnect expands in second year, adding programs and new nursing eligibility

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York adults who have been thinking about going back to college still have time to enroll in SUNY Reconnect, a program offering free tuition, fees, books and supplies for eligible students in certain high-demand fields.

SUNY Chancellor Dr. John King says the program, beginning its second year, has an expanded list of eligible programs and a broader pool of potential students.

"We're excited to see those numbers grow across our community college campuses, and there's still time to enroll if folks are interested," King said.

SUNY Reconnect was launched last year for New Yorkers ages 25 to 55 who do not already have a college degree and want to pursue certain programs in high-demand fields.

The program is aimed at a large potential pool of students. There are bout 4 million working-age New Yorkers who do not have a college degree.

More programs eligible in year two

When SUNY Reconnect launched, eligible fields included advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, engineering, green and renewable energy, nursing and other health professions, pathways to teaching and technology.

For its second year, the program has expanded to include additional fields:



Aviation and air traffic control

Emergency management

Fire protection

Supply chain management and logistics

Dr. King said the program is designed for adults who may have wished they had gone to college earlier, workers who want to advance in their current careers and people looking to change careers.

"There’s folks who maybe always wish that they'd gone to college, or they're in a career where they see that a college degree would help them to advance," Dr. King said.

He also pointed to another group: adults who started college but never finished.

"Maybe they did a semester or a year or two, and they've always wanted to go back and finish," Dr. King said.

$12.5 million added for expansion

New York's 2026-27 state budget included an additional $12.5 million for SUNY Reconnect, providing additional scholarship funding and supporting the program's expansion.

Dr. King credited state leaders with providing the funding needed to grow the program.

"The great news is Governor Hochul and the legislature have been incredibly supportive of the Reconnect program, so they've allocated funding in the state budget to support the growth," Dr. King said.

Nursing eligibility expands

One of the biggest changes for year two of SUNY Reconnect involves nursing. For the first time, scholarships are available to people who already have a college degree, provided they enroll in an eligible nursing program.

Dr. King said the change could give people an opportunity to make a significant career change without taking on the cost of another degree.

Local colleges participating

In Western New York, students can still enroll in eligible programs through SUNY Reconnect at:



SUNY Erie

SUNY Niagara

Genesee Community College

Jamestown Community College

Alfred State University

Alfred State is joining the program for the first time this year, with eligible two-year programs included under the expanded program.

Not every college offers every Reconnect-eligible program, so prospective students should check the specific offerings at each campus.

Colleges preparing for more adult learners

Dr. King said SUNY's community colleges are also working to address some of the challenges that can make returning to school difficult for adults.

That includes academic support for students who may have been out of school for years.

“Maybe they haven't done math in a lot of years,” King said. “They make sure that there's tutoring and academic support available.”

WATCH: SUNY Reconnect expands in second year, adding programs and new nursing eligibility

SUNY Reconnect expands in second year, adding programs and new nursing eligibility

He said colleges are also helping students navigate practical issues such as child care.

“Many cases, our campuses offer on-site childcare,” King said. “So, we're trying to do everything we can to help folks be successful as they come back to school.”

King said prospective students do not have to wait until another academic year to take advantage of the program. Applications and enrollment remain open for the upcoming semester, depending on the program and campus.

For more information, including a list of eligible programs and participating campuses, visit SUNY.edu/reconnect.