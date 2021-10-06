SUNY Fredonia searching for leads after on-campus assaults

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Students at SUNY Fredonia are remaining vigilant after two separate assaults on campus early Monday morning.

“Honestly I don’t feel safe ever since that,” said Cordelia Pastor, a sophomore at the school.

Police say on two separate occasions, students were approached by a suspect who confronted them and attempted to remove an item of clothing. Jeff Woodard with SUNY Fredonia says University Police are investigating the assaults, which happened at 12:30 and 1:30 early Monday morning.

According to officials, a male suspect college aged or slightly older approached the two students and attempted to remove their clothes. The victims were both able to get away and call for help.

“It’s uncomfortable,” said Audrey Erickson, a sophomore who lives on campus.

Erickson says she and her friend were out and about walking during that time, and spotted the suspect.

“We saw him on the edge of campus standing there and smoking a cigarette.”

She says she always walks with friends and never alone.

“If one of us would have been alone, he probably would have tried to approach us,” she said,

There are 29 blue emergency lights on campus, and University officials say this technology played a key role in getting the victims help right away.

“That was a major safety feature,” said Woodard.

The University says at this time it does not appear the suspect is part of the University. Counselors are working with all victims involved.

SUNY Fredonia is reminding all students to walk in pairs, especially if our at night.

“We’re making good progress with local law enforcement,” Woodard said on the investigation.

If you know anything, you can call University Police at 716-673-3333.