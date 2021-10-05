SUNY Fredonia police investigating two assaults on campus

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police at the State University of New York at Fredonia are investigating two incidents involving students who were assaulted on campus.

According to a letter sent out by University Police, Fredonia students were approached and assaulted by an unidentified male at 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Ring Road and Park Drive.

Police say in both incidents, the male approached the students, assaulted them and attempted to remove their clothing. Police report that in both cases, the students were successfully able to fight off the suspect and get away, not physically injured.

Police say the suspect is described as "a light-skinned African American male, college-aged or slightly older, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall with a stocky build. He was wearing a red hoodie with the hood pulled up and grey sweatpants. At this time, the subject is not believed to be a part of our campus community."

Anyone with information is urged to contact University Police by calling 716-673-3333.

Police also issued safety tips in their communication to the university: