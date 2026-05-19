SUNY Fredonia cutting additional programs as it takes next steps in addressing structural deficit

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — SUNY Fredonia announced it is cutting additional programs as it takes the next steps in implementing its multi-year financial sustainability plan to address its $8.1 million structural deficit.

10 undergraduate, four graduate, and seven minor programs will be cut, but the university said that "all current and incoming accepted enrolled students will be able to complete their studies."

According to the university, about 111 students are expected to be enrolled across these programs as majors, and about 60 students are expected to be enrolled in associated minors when the Fall 2026 semester begins in August.

The university said this represents less than five percent of Fredonia’s total student population, and of those students, only 25 are newly deposited and registered students.

“Our collective work as a campus to close our deficit is grounded in our responsibility to ensure SUNY Fredonia continues as a strong and sustainable institution for our students and our community. By balancing fiscal discipline with strategies to grow our enrollment, we have made significant progress in reducing our deficit by nearly half. These and other actions keep us on a path toward long-term financial stability.” - SUNY Fredonia President Stephen H. Kolison Jr.

The impacted undergraduate programs include:



Communication – Audio/Radio

Cooperative Engineering

Economics

International Studies

Mathematics

Mathematics (Applied)

Mathematics - Physics

Physics

Physics: Adolescence Education

Political Science

The impacted graduate programs include:



Biology

Mathematics 7-12

Music Composition

Music Therapy

The impacted minor programs include:



Applied Mathematics

Data Science

Mathematics

Statistics

Physics

Economics

Political Science

"SUNY Fredonia is committed to providing the advising, coursework and associated support to students currently enrolled in these programs," a release says. "Courses will continue to be offered on a schedule that gives students the opportunity to complete their degrees without disruption. Courses in these programs required for students in other majors will continue to be offered."