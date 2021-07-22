SUNY Erie Community College launching cannabis products studies program this fall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — SUNY Erie Community College says it will launch a cannabis product studies program this fall as part of its Biotechnological Science degree.

This comes as New York State lawmakers passed a bill to legalize adult use of marijuana back in March.

The program will help graduates seek positions as cannabis technicians which would include the following responsibilities



equipment operation

product quality control

pest management

“The expanding cannabis industry coupled with the legalization of recreational marijuana in New York State make this an ideal time to launch the new program,” said Interim President William Reuter. “We expect cannabis knowledge and education to be in high demand for the foreseeable future, and this program will help to train the region’s workforce.”

“We are excited to provide workforce members to the cannabis community in Erie County. This program is very different than others within the SUNY system as it concentrates on finished products that can be produced from cannabis,” said Instructor William Nichols.

The school says cannabis will not be grown as part of the program but students will learn the basics which include plant horticulture and handling cut plant tissue.

You can find more information on the degree by clicking here or by calling (716) 851-1322.