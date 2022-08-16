SUNY Erie and ECMC team up for nursing collaboration

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — SUNY Erie and Erie County Medical Center announced a new collaboration to bring support to current and future nursing students.

The collaboration is designed to address the nursing shortage across the Western New York region.

Every year, fifty students will receive "last-in" scholarships up to $1500 per year and become "Erie County Medical Center Scholars" in the process.

"Students will be incentivized to enter nursing and eventually work for ECMC, while being provided direct and customized training," ECMC President & CEO Thomas J. Quatroche, Jr. said. "As a result, they will be a very prepared cohort of graduates with a high level of training at our region's only Level 1 Adult Trauma Center, and the incentives should ensure we're getting highly motivated and capable candidates."

Admission to the program is dependent on high school grade point averages and Health Education System Inc. (HESI) exam scores.

ECMC scholars will also be eligible to receive guaranteed clinical seats through their training, free board exam prep courses, application fee reimbursement, and employment offers at market-competitive salaries.

Nurses who are currently enrolled in the program and those who have already begun the program, are eligible for loan forgiveness with a commitment of three to five years of employment at ECMC.

Scholars will be taught by ECC faculty and full-time ECMC nursing employees who also serve as adjunct faculty at ECC.