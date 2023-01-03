SUNY ECC City Campus to remain closed until further notice

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — SUNY ECC announced Tuesday that the Old Post Office building on the school's city campus will remain closed until further notice.
All staff and operations from that building will move to 45 Oak Street beginning Jan. 3, until work on the city campus has concluded.
