SUNY Buffalo State formally recognized as a university, celebration to take place January 31

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo State College will become Buffalo State University, effective January 15. The official State Education Department title will change from State University College at Buffalo to SUNY Buffalo State University.

A release says the university designation was endorsed by the Buffalo State Council and follows new guidelines from the New York State Board of Regents for what constitutes a university.

A campus celebration will be held on January 31 at 12:30 p.m. in the Campbell Student Union Social Hall. The celebration will be open to all students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community members.

“I’m proud and excited that after much discussion, Buffalo State is becoming a university. Just last year we celebrated our 150th anniversary and the many facets of Buffalo State’s rich history. As we look to the future, embracing the university designation is one of the many ways in which Buffalo State is aligning with the changing landscape of higher education.” - Buffalo State President Katherine Conway-Turner

“We know that the term ‘university’ resonates more than ‘college’ with an international audience. It also informs all potential students of our academic rigor and reflects the research and accomplishments of our outstanding faculty and the real-world experience they bring to the classroom.” - Randyll Bowen, Buffalo State’s vice president for enrollment management

Several other colleges in SUNY and some private colleges have adopted the university designation over the past year.