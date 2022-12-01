SUNY announces historic increase in applications from NY and out-of-state students

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The State University of New York announced Thursday historic increases in applications from New York and out-of-state students to SUNY campuses.

As of Nov. 25, there has been over a 110% year-over-year increase - from 97,257 to 204,437 in Fall 2023 applications. Most of the increase is due in part to a two-week fee waiver initiative by SUNY, the first ever in its history.

The waiver allowed students to apply to up to five SUNY schools, which helped applicants save $250.

Out-of-state applicants from Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Illinois, and California received an opportunity this season to match their tuition and receive in-state tuition and fees at SUNY school.

Additionally, the State University plans to announce its "Great Minds, Big Hearts" application campaign in the next few weeks.