Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SUNY announces historic increase in applications from NY and out-of-state students

SUNY
WKBW
The State University of New York
SUNY
Posted at 3:58 PM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 15:58:00-05

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The State University of New York announced Thursday historic increases in applications from New York and out-of-state students to SUNY campuses.

As of Nov. 25, there has been over a 110% year-over-year increase - from 97,257 to 204,437 in Fall 2023 applications. Most of the increase is due in part to a two-week fee waiver initiative by SUNY, the first ever in its history.

The waiver allowed students to apply to up to five SUNY schools, which helped applicants save $250.

Out-of-state applicants from Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Illinois, and California received an opportunity this season to match their tuition and receive in-state tuition and fees at SUNY school.

Additionally, the State University plans to announce its "Great Minds, Big Hearts" application campaign in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills