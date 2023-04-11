SUNY announces end of emergency COVID-19 vaccine mandate

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The State University of New York announced Tuesday that students will no longer be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend any SUNY campus.

The end of the vaccine mandate comes immediately after President Biden signed a bill marking the end of the COVID-19 national emergency.

According to SUNY, COVID-19 vaccinations will continue to be strongly encouraged for students. Faculty and staff will also be encouraged to stay up to date on vaccinations as well.

"The safety of SUNY's students is our first and foremost priority, and while COVID is no longer an emergency, we will not lose sight of the impact it continues to have on us," SUNY Chancellor King said. "Across SUNY we will continue to monitor cases and make adjustments as needed but even more importantly, we will look to increase the overall health and wellness support we provide our students."

You can view SUNY's updated COVID-19 guidance, here.