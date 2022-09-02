Sunnking presents $12,000 check to Camp Good Days

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Camp Good Days and Special Times received a check on Thursday for more than $12,000 from electronics recycler, Sunnking. The donation came following the 12th annual e-Scrap for Camp fundraiser.
Local businesses across Rochester and Buffalo contributed over 400,000 lbs of recyclable devices to this year's fundraiser.
The money has been allocated to Camp Good Days and Special Times to support children and families dealing with cancer.
Sunnking has turned 6.1 million pounds of donated materials into about $140,900 of profits for children living with cancer in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region.
"e-Scrap for Camp has grown tremendously over the years, and because of that funding involved, so have we. We are so proud of our partnership with Sunnking and genuinely grateful and fortunate to have every individual, volunteer, and company that participated in providing programming to our local families facing cancer."
Lisa Booz, WNY Regional Director of Camp Good Days and Special Times