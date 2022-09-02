Sunnking presents $12,000 check to Camp Good Days

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Camp Good Days and Special Times received a check on Thursday for more than $12,000 from electronics recycler, Sunnking. The donation came following the 12th annual e-Scrap for Camp fundraiser.

Local businesses across Rochester and Buffalo contributed over 400,000 lbs of recyclable devices to this year's fundraiser.

The money has been allocated to Camp Good Days and Special Times to support children and families dealing with cancer.

Sunnking has turned 6.1 million pounds of donated materials into about $140,900 of profits for children living with cancer in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region.