Sunflowers of Sanborn sets grand opening for August 1

SANBORN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunflowers of Sanborn, a popular Western New York attraction, has set its grand opening for August 1.
Its weekend event schedule can be found below:
August 1: Opening day
August 5: Law enforcement appreciation day
August 7: Car show
August 8: JC's chicken BBQ
August 14/15: Craft show
August 21: Kids day
August 28/29: Craft show and wild kritters event
September 7: Food truck rodeo
There are several food truck weekends scheduled as well.
Sunflowers of Sanborn will also offer daily activities such as U-pick sunflowers, corn maze and hay rides.
For more information visit the website here.