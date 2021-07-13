Sunflowers of Sanborn sets grand opening for August 1

SANBORN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunflowers of Sanborn, a popular Western New York attraction, has set its grand opening for August 1.

Its weekend event schedule can be found below:

August 1: Opening day

August 5: Law enforcement appreciation day

August 7: Car show

August 8: JC's chicken BBQ

August 14/15: Craft show

August 21: Kids day

August 28/29: Craft show and wild kritters event

September 7: Food truck rodeo

There are several food truck weekends scheduled as well.

Sunflowers of Sanborn will also offer daily activities such as U-pick sunflowers, corn maze and hay rides.

