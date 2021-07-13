Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sunflowers of Sanborn sets grand opening for August 1

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Sunflowers of sanborn
Posted at 10:20 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 22:20:20-04

SANBORN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunflowers of Sanborn, a popular Western New York attraction, has set its grand opening for August 1.

Its weekend event schedule can be found below:

August 1: Opening day
August 5: Law enforcement appreciation day
August 7: Car show
August 8: JC's chicken BBQ
August 14/15: Craft show
August 21: Kids day
August 28/29: Craft show and wild kritters event
September 7: Food truck rodeo

There are several food truck weekends scheduled as well.

Sunflowers of Sanborn will also offer daily activities such as U-pick sunflowers, corn maze and hay rides.

For more information visit the website here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong