Sunflowers of Sanborn reopens for 2022 season

SANBORN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Back by popular demand, Sunflowers of Sanborn has reopened for the 2022 season.

Sunflowers of Sanborn has become one of the most beloved spots in Western New York due to its many photo opportunities and unique activities.

Free admission gives guests the opportunity to explore eight acres of sunflowers, navigate through a corn maze, shoot an apple cannon, and ride on a wagon. Additionally, sunflowers can be picked from a designated area for $1 each.

Sunflowers of Sanborn is located at 3311 Saunders Settlement Road. It is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. weather permitting.

Here is a list of more events to look forward to during their upcoming season:

August 7 - YOGA Festival

August 11 - Law Enforcement and First Responders Lunch

August 13 and 14 - Craft Show

August 20 - Kids Day, Touch a Truck, and the Fifth Celebration with the Buffalo Balloon Company

August 21 - Kids Day, Touch a Truck

August 27 and 28 - Craft Show and Wild Kritters of Niagara County

September 5 - Food Truck Festival

September 10 - Trunk or Treat

More information on these events and Sunflowers of Sanborn can be found here.