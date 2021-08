SANBORN, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you were looking to enjoy the return of a Western New York summer favorite, you'll need to wait one more day.

Sunflowers of Sanborn says its opening day has been postponed due to rain, and will reopen Monday morning.

Organizers tell 7 Eyewitness News that Sanborn received over an inch of rain and all activities for Sunday will be pushed back to Monday.

Sunflowers of Sanborn is scheduled to reopen at 11 a.m. Monday.