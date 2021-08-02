Sunflowers of Sanborn officially opens for the season

SANBORN, N.Y. — July showers bring August sunflowers. After Sunday’s rain, the Sunflowers of Sanborn reopened for the season on Monday.

Owner, Louise Brachmann, said they have been preparing for opening day for three months.

“We’ve been working endlessly day and night to get this ready,” Brachmann said. “We have a great crop of flowers planted this year.”

Brachmann said her family started this sunflower field five years ago in memory of her mom.

“My mom passed away and she loved flowers, so we decided to plant some sunflowers and from there, it just took off,” Brachmann said.

There are about a half of a million sunflowers planted in the entire field.

“After last year, we just need to get out and enjoy what nature gave us,” Brachmann said. “Just take the time to relax.”

Admission and parking is free, and you’re able to cut your own sunflower. You can stop by any day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. until September 12.

The address is 3311 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn. Brachmann suggests you check their Facebook page or call 716-628-9513 to check the weather before you visit.

