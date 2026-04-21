'Sunday Social' series will bring music, food and family fun to Canalside in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Waterfront announced a new "Sunday Social" series that will bring music, food and family fun to Canalside this summer.

Sunday Social at Canalside will take place on June 7, July 5 and August 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Event organizers are now accepting applications from local vendors, food trucks, performance artists and more. Booths can feature fresh produce, sports merchandise, crafts and more. You can apply here.

“The Sunday Social at Canalside will feature activities for all ages and create a fun, family atmosphere. This new series will be a great opportunity for visitors to come down to shop and stroll, enjoy delicious food and refreshing drinks, and take in live music and performances at our beautiful downtown waterfront.” - Michele Cicatello, marketing manager, Buffalo Waterfront

Organizers said each event will also feature Fitness at Canalside classes and a health and wellness station offering free summer essentials.