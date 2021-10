BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunday is the final day to vote early in New York.

As of Saturday in Erie County, 35,295 people have voted early, according to the Erie County Board of Elections.

On the eighth day of early voting, 5,062 voters cast their ballot in Erie County. Of those Saturday voters, 1,768 were cast in Buffalo.

Polls will be back open on Sunday, October 31st, from 12-6 pm.

Election day is on Tuesday, November 2nd.