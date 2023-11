BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — As America gets ready to head to the polls on Tuesday, some you already having your voices heard.

The final day of early voting is Sunday.

The Erie County Board of Elections says more than 4,100 people cast their ballot Saturday.

That brings the eight day total to about 31,000.

There are nearly 40 polling places to choose from here in Erie County.

The polls are open Sunday from 9 to 5 ahead of the general election on Tuesday.