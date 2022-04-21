Summer festival events are underway in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Festival season in Western New York is coming this summer as organizers are getting ready to welcome back revelers after COVID-related cancellations and restrictions.

The Allentown Art Festival is set for June 11th, and 12th and organizers are getting busy.

"We have a lot of new artists this year. We have a lot of young artists this year, which I think is very interesting," says Rita Harrington Lippman, president of the Allentown Art Festival. "The past two years have brought out a tremendous amount of creativity from people, so it will be interesting."

The art festival will also honor the late bubble man, Chuck Incorvia, who passed away earlier this year.

"A local artist designed the poster, and it's a tribute to Allentown, and we have bubbles because we lost our Bubble man," Lippman says. "And we're all sad about that, so it's a tribute to the neighborhood and him just this appreciation for this neighborhood and him."

With a recent empty space at Larkin Square, it's expected to be completely packed this summer.

"Surprises are still yet to come this season," says Kayla Zemsky, Vice President of Larkin Development Group. "We're going to have the return of Chef Darian's Jamaican Market. It's just going to be a really fun summer overall."

And of course, the Greek Festival is happening from June 3rd through the 5th.

"It's not going to be different in terms of the content of the Festival. We're coming back after all of these breaks of two years," says Fr. Christos Christakis. "Otherwise, it will be all familiar things like the music, the great food, the dancing, and the cultural activities."