Summer City Fitness begins new season in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — They're not dancing in the streets this summer here in the queen city, they're dancing in the parks.

Another season of Summer City Fitness kicked off Saturday at Buffalo's MLK Park.

It's a 12-week series of free Saturday dance fitness classes, taking place right near the statue of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Lala Woods of La'movement Fitness got people into the groove.

This annual series of fitness classes is now in its 8th year.

It's sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York .

