Summer camp begins for elementary students in the City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many elementary students begin their second day at Masten Boys and Girls Club summer camp while more funding and resources have been provided.

Junior Staff member Deshawn Bush says he was once in the same shoes as many pre-K to six-grade students and is happy to take part in the leadership.

“Just growing up, coming from a family that didn’t have anything, just come here and being able to do things that I would won’t be able to do,” he says.

In addition, Bush can lead kids in the right direction.

“Growing up I used to come here a lot and have so many great memories here so I asked Mrs. Brown if I can become a staff here and she said she’ll see what she can do so now I’m here.”

After two difficult years because of the pandemic, the CEO of Say Yes Buffalo, David Rust, says 1,400 campers are taking part in a summer camp across 27 locations.

“We certainly wouldn’t be able to do this without people willing to invest in young people,” Rust says. “The City of Buffalo, Buffalo Public Schools, Erie County National Grid. They all pulled over 1.4 million dollars to make this opportunity happen.”

Rust says these students will be able to refresh their minds with literacy, math, and enrichment activities.

“I think we all know with the students participating in these enrichments during the summer and reading, they’re going to be better prepared for the school year,” he says.

And mentors like Deshawn will be working side by side with these students.

“Now I get to see what I once was and the way that they are now one day, they can just be in my shoes,” Bush says.

This year’s summer camp session will run until August 19th.