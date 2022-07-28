Summer art programs open for kids at St. Bonaventure’s Quick Center for the Arts

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Registration is now open for a series of drop-in art programs at St. Bonaventure University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts.
The programs include two separate, two-day summer experiences in August.
Superior Sculptors:
- Designed for children ages 8 to 10
- Held from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 16 and 17
- Focus on the three-dimensional works in the Quick Center’s collection
- Participants will have the opportunity to work with clay, found objects, and wood or mosaic mediums, designing bowl and fine art sculptures
- Cost is $15 per child.
Art Forms and Functions:
- Designed for children ages 10 to 13
- Held from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 23 and 24
- Focus on rarely displayed items in the museum’s collection
- Participants will learn about various art-making processes that produce works including acrylic and wood laser printing, jewelry and candle making, and resin pouring
- Cost is $25 per child
Registration is required for both programs and fee discounts are available.
You can register your kids online at this link.
St. Bonaventure University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts is also hosting Museum Mondays every Monday in August.
Museum Mondays:
- Designed for children ages 3 to 6, who must be accompanied by an adult guardian
- Held from 10-11 a.m. on Aug. 1, 8, 15 and 22
- Participants will be read a story, enjoy a snack, and complete an art activity designed around a specific artist or theme
- Children may attend as many sessions as they wish
- The program is free, with all materials provided
To register for Museum Mondays, visit this link.