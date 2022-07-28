Summer art programs open for kids at St. Bonaventure’s Quick Center for the Arts

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Registration is now open for a series of drop-in art programs at St. Bonaventure University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts.

The programs include two separate, two-day summer experiences in August.

Superior Sculptors:



Designed for children ages 8 to 10

Held from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 16 and 17

Focus on the three-dimensional works in the Quick Center’s collection

Participants will have the opportunity to work with clay, found objects, and wood or mosaic mediums, designing bowl and fine art sculptures

Cost is $15 per child.

Art Forms and Functions:



Designed for children ages 10 to 13

Held from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 23 and 24

Focus on rarely displayed items in the museum’s collection

Participants will learn about various art-making processes that produce works including acrylic and wood laser printing, jewelry and candle making, and resin pouring

Cost is $25 per child

Registration is required for both programs and fee discounts are available.

You can register your kids online at this link.

St. Bonaventure University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts is also hosting Museum Mondays every Monday in August.

Museum Mondays:



Designed for children ages 3 to 6, who must be accompanied by an adult guardian

Held from 10-11 a.m. on Aug. 1, 8, 15 and 22

Participants will be read a story, enjoy a snack, and complete an art activity designed around a specific artist or theme

Children may attend as many sessions as they wish

The program is free, with all materials provided

To register for Museum Mondays, visit this link.