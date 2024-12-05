Sumitomo reaches agreement with union on separation package after closing Tonawanda tire plant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — About one month after Sumitomo Rubber USA announced the sudden closure of its Town of Tonawanda tire facility, the company says it has agreed on a separation benefits package with union representatives.

Sumitomo says pay for eligible employees includes:



2.5 weeks of pay for each year of service, with a minimum of 8 weeks’ pay, and a maximum of 48 weeks’ pay

2025 vacation days and sick leave payout

12 months of health insurance paid for by the company

12 months of vision and dental paid for by the company

27 months of life insurance paid for by the company

Entitled to all pension or 401K benefits, which is fully protected

Sumitomo says there will also be access to career transition services:

Job search services through Career Partners International Buffalo | Niagara

Letter of reference for each employee

Access to job fair participation

Sumitomo announced in early November that it would be closing its tire plant in the northtowns. About 1,550 union and non-union workers lost their jobs.

The company said this closure came after an extended examination of the facility's viability.