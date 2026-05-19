Sully's Chowder House set to open in the former William K’s at Erie Basin Marina

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sully's Chowder House, a New England-inspired seafood house focused on fresh seafood and casual hospitality, is set to open in the former William K’s at Erie Basin Marina.
"Designed to capture the spirit of coastal towns from Maine to Rhode Island, Sully’s Chowder House combines high-quality seafood with an approachable, come-as-you-are atmosphere," a release says.
It will be walk-ins only, no reservations, and the menu will feature the following:
- Live lobsters
- Lobster rolls
- Raw bar selections
- Clams casino
- Fried seafood
- Wood oven-broiled specialties
- House-made chowder
- Beef on weck
- Wings
- Wood-fired pizzas
- Steaks
- Chicken
The new restaurant is part of Harbor Walk Buffalo at the Erie Basin Marina, which will officially open for the season on May 22 at 5 p.m.
Harbor Walk Buffalo also includes:
- Sully’s Harbor Bar
- Sully’s Grill
- Scarlet’s – Peace, Love & Ice Cream
The Music Matters Summer Concert Series will return on Thursday nights beginning June 11, and Sully’s patio will feature live music Wednesday through Sunday throughout the season.
Sully's Chowder House is owned and operated by Jason Davidson, who also has ties to The Terrace at Delaware Park and Liberty Hound.
“I’m excited to open Sully’s Chowder House during the 15th anniversary year of opening Liberty Hound down the road at Canalside. I’ve always loved being part of Buffalo’s waterfront, and this project brings together everything I love about coastal seafood spots — fresh food, live music, cold drinks, and a relaxed atmosphere right on the water. Sully’s was inspired by family trips to Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Some of the best seafood I’ve ever had was served at casual fish houses where you’d sit at a picnic table next to a lighthouse after a day on the water. That’s the feeling we wanted to create — more Marblehead fish shack than formal Boston seafood restaurant. Come as you are and enjoy summer on Buffalo’s waterfront.”