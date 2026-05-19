Sully's Chowder House set to open in the former William K’s at Erie Basin Marina

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sully's Chowder House, a New England-inspired seafood house focused on fresh seafood and casual hospitality, is set to open in the former William K’s at Erie Basin Marina.

"Designed to capture the spirit of coastal towns from Maine to Rhode Island, Sully’s Chowder House combines high-quality seafood with an approachable, come-as-you-are atmosphere," a release says.

It will be walk-ins only, no reservations, and the menu will feature the following:



Live lobsters

Lobster rolls

Raw bar selections

Clams casino

Fried seafood

Wood oven-broiled specialties

House-made chowder

Beef on weck

Wings

Wood-fired pizzas

Steaks

Chicken

The new restaurant is part of Harbor Walk Buffalo at the Erie Basin Marina, which will officially open for the season on May 22 at 5 p.m.

Harbor Walk Buffalo also includes:



Sully’s Harbor Bar

Sully’s Grill

Scarlet’s – Peace, Love & Ice Cream

The Music Matters Summer Concert Series will return on Thursday nights beginning June 11, and Sully’s patio will feature live music Wednesday through Sunday throughout the season.

Sully's Chowder House is owned and operated by Jason Davidson, who also has ties to The Terrace at Delaware Park and Liberty Hound.