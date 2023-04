BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A local organization is trying to make sure our front line workers are dressed to the nines for the upcoming Easter holiday.

St. Brian Clothiers is providing free suits and accessories to any police officer, firefighter, EMT or veteran this week.

This is taking place at the Paramount Lodge on East Utica Street.

It's your one stop shop to look fine at that Easter service next weekend.

The event is called Suits for your Service.

The event runs all this coming week from 4 to 7.