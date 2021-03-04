Sucro Sourcing begins demolition, refurbishment for sugar refinery at former Bethlehem Steel Site

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Miami-based Sucro Sourcing has begun demolition and refurbishment for its sugar refinery at the former Bethlehem Steel Site in Lackawanna.

Empire State Development (ESD) and the New York Power Authority (NYPA) say Sucro Sourcing will invest $19 million to transform three abandoned buildings into newly refurbished facilities. The project will lead to the creation of 55 new full-time jobs over the next three to five years.

Sucro Sourcing was founded in 2014 and provides pure refined cane sugar for industrial customers. The company's current location in Lackawanna serves Upstate New York and several global multinational food companies.

“Like many, my family started in the shadow of the Bethlehem Steel Plant, where my father and grandfather worked and pursued the American dream,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. “The start of interior demolition and refurbishment at the Bethlehem Steel site by Sucro Sourcing brings hope of a rebirth for a community that has been knocked down, but is making a comeback. New York State continues to reverse the decades-long industrial decline in upstate communities by investing in creating good-paying jobs, reimagining unutilized industrial space and spurring economic investment.”

The new facilities will be located on a 12.04-acre site at the Lackawanna Business Park.

“Sucro Sourcing is very excited to expand its business in Western New York, and provide unique, innovative, and low-cost sugar supply opportunities to the many food and beverage customers in the Great Lakes area,” said Jonathan Taylor, Founder and CEO of Sucro Sourcing. “Sucro has grown through entrepreneurial creativity and the support of its customers, and we see the current energy, support and leadership being demonstrated in Western New York as key to the project’s success.”

The project is set to be completed in phases and includes:

Improvements to land and buildings for storage, logistical operations, sugar refining operations.

Improvements to the port terminal to improve flow of raw material.

Improvements to access roads and rail lines to move finished product out of the facility.

Equipment for the production facility.

Construction of an additional building for storage of raw sugar.

When fully operational in 2024 it is expected to produce 300,000 metric tons of refined sugar annually.

Sucro Sourcing will be located at 2303 Hamburg Turnpike in Lackawanna. For more information visit its website here.