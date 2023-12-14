'Such an amazing resource available' The Bridge Project helps mothers make ends meet

BUFFALO, NY — The Bridge Project is coming to Buffalo to help expecting mothers receive financial assistance to ensure the moms in need can make ends meet.

The New York City-based program is coming to Western New York to help low-income mothers for three years with 1,000 dollars a month, for three years.

The organization will select 50 mothers at least 18 years old, 23 weeks pregnant or less with their first child, and have an annual household income under 52,000 dollars.

Local organizations who help mothers in need say this is a massive moment.

"This will help in such a dignified way. Giving the cash to them so they can do what they need to do in their household will give such an amazing resource available in our community. I'm very excited about it," said Zayia Hill, founder of Every Bottom Covered.

Another organization, WNY Women's Foundation, is hopeful to collaborate with the organization to bring the women diapers and wipes.

"To give them a chance to stabilize to go through education, to go through training, to take care of their children and meet basic needs in a way that isn't a traumatic event every day to try to figure out a way to pay the bills or to feed your children," said Sheri Scavone, WNY Women's Foundation.

The organizations are hopeful this is just the first round of women selected and that the future holds more opportunities for expecting mothers.

"There are so many more families in need, so I hope the response is well received here so that number can be duplicated or multiplied," said Hill.

You can apply here at 9 am on Friday.