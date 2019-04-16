Substitute teacher & coach busted on child porn charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A substitute teacher and coach is now under arrest, facing child pornography charges.

In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, it was announced by the F.B.I. that 33-year-old Steven Gasiorek, was posing as a young girl on Instagram and acquiring nude photos from underage boys.

According to investigators, he was arrested Tuesday morning.

In the criminal complaint, it's stated the investigation started in the state of Virginia, when a 14-year-old boy told authorities he was communicating through Instagram with a person using the name, LEXIGURL1015. The boy said he sent that person pornographic images of himself at the suspect's request.

Investigators say they traced that account to Gasiorek, who was also sending the victim involved pornographic images of an unknown female. While examining the account, investigators say they found several additional unidentified boys who had also sent images containing child pornography. According in authorities, Gasiorek admitted to engaging in this activity for, "several years with many boys." According to a forensic examiner, pornographic from other boys believed to be 11, 12 and 13 years-old were also found on the suspect's laptop computer.

Gasiorek is a substitute teacher and coach in the Cheektowaga-Sloan District. According to the district's website , he coached 7th/8th/9th grade basketball, J.V. Baseball and J.V. Football.

The secretary to the district Superintendent spoke with 7 Eyewitness News on the phone Tuesday afternoon, telling us the district just became aware of these allegations and that they immediately took action, banning Gasiorek from all school buildings. She added the district is cooperating with authorities and are evaluating their next steps.

Investigators believe additional victims are out there. The FBI is urging anyone with information to call its Child Exploitation Task Force, 716-843-1616.

"Today's charge is one more reminder that children attending our schools playing our sports teams and communicating in our homes are a risk of becoming victims of child exploitation. Talk to your kids about this case," FBI Special Agent-in-Charge Gary Loeffer said. He continued, "This search is ongoing. Today's search and arrest are just the beginning."

The Cheektowaga-Sloan Union Free School District released this letter to parents and guardians in regards to the situation:

