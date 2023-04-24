Substance use disorder treatment center to open at Sisters of Charity Hospital’s St. Joseph Campus

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Congressman Brian Higgins (D - NY26) and Catholic Health came together on Monday to announce plans for a new substance use disorder treatment center in Cheektowaga.

Higgins said $2.37 million in federal funding has been secured to go toward the establishment of Clearview Inpatient Treatment Center at Sisters of Charity Hospital St. Joseph Campus.

“Too often individuals and families in urgent need of inpatient treatment have no place to turn. Clearview Treatment Center will help to fill that healthcare gap, providing individuals facing substance use disorder with quality care and the best opportunity for recovery. We commend Catholic Health for its leadership in expanding access to treatment services and are grateful for the opportunity to secure federal funding that will save lives in Western New York.” - Congressman Higgins

The fifth-floor medical-surgical wing at the facility will be converted into the new unit, which will have 40 drug and alcohol dependence rehabilitation beds. It is expected to open in May.