Substance use disorder treatment center to open at Sisters of Charity Hospital’s St. Joseph Campus

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Congressman Brian Higgins (D - NY26) and Catholic Health came together on Monday to announce plans for a new substance use disorder treatment center in Cheektowaga.
Higgins said $2.37 million in federal funding has been secured to go toward the establishment of Clearview Inpatient Treatment Center at Sisters of Charity Hospital St. Joseph Campus.
“Too often individuals and families in urgent need of inpatient treatment have no place to turn. Clearview Treatment Center will help to fill that healthcare gap, providing individuals facing substance use disorder with quality care and the best opportunity for recovery. We commend Catholic Health for its leadership in expanding access to treatment services and are grateful for the opportunity to secure federal funding that will save lives in Western New York.”
- Congressman Higgins
The fifth-floor medical-surgical wing at the facility will be converted into the new unit, which will have 40 drug and alcohol dependence rehabilitation beds. It is expected to open in May.
“On behalf of Catholic Health, we thank Congressman Higgins for recognizing the urgent need for inpatient substance use disorder treatment services in Erie County and his unwavering support to secure this critical federal funding for Clearview Treatment Services at St. Joseph Campus. The addition of this inpatient facility will give us the opportunity to expand our evidence-based, patient-centered care for treating individuals recovering from addiction and help us reverse a trend that is claiming the lives of all too many of our family members, friends and neighbors.”
- Mark Sullivan, President & CEO of Catholic Health