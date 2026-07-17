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Subaru Buffalo 4-Mile Chase canceled due to unhealthy air quality conditions caused by Canadian wildfires

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WKBW
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BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Subaru Buffalo 4-Mile Chase has been canceled due to unhealthy air quality conditions caused by Canadian wildfires, organizers announced Friday.

"Due to the continuing unhealthy air quality conditions caused by Canadian wildfires, which are expected to worsen as the day progresses, and out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the community, the 44th Running of the Subaru Buffalo 4-Mile Chase has been canceled."

Participating runners can pick up their run packets and t-shirts between July 21 and July 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the ECMC Foundation offices on the ground floor of ECMC at 462 Grider Street.

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