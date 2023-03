LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Styx is set to perform at the Artpark Amphitheater on June 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and prices will be as follows:

General Admission (carry-in chairs and blankets permitted): $20

Front of Stage (Standing room only): $59

Reserved Seating (chairs provided): $79

Ticket prices will increase by $5 starting May 28.