'Stuff is like gold this year': Salt shortage has customers stocking up where they can find it

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Schuele Ace Hardware on Summer Street in Buffalo has been busy lately with customers buying bags of ice melt. It's one of the only stores in Buffalo that had plenty in stock Wednesday, amid the salt shortage.

WKBW Ice Skid at Schuele Ace Hardware on Wednesday

"I've been on a journey for about a week," said David Zawistowski, of Buffalo. "I went to True Value. I had just walked in the door and the woman, before I opened my mouth, said we have no salt."

WKBW David Zawistowski, of Buffalo, loads Ice Skid into his cart

"Been to five different places...all over town and no salt" said Alexander Burgos, of Buffalo. "My business partner was driving, I'm like pull over I see the news is over there so they must have salt."

WKBW Alexander Burgos, of Buffalo grabs bags of Ice Skid

"I heard they got a shipment in...so my wife texted me," said Bill Banas, of Buffalo.

On Wednesday morning Schuele Ace Hardware had 20-pound bags, 12-pound shakers, and tubs of Ice Skid, made by Good Earth. The Lancaster family-owned company has been in business for more than 50 years.

WKBW Ice Skid is made by Good Earth, a family business from Lancaster, NY.

"I basically said I'm sending a guy out there with a blank check, whatever you got I'll take what I can get," said Zach Huber, Schuele Ace Hardware store manager about his conversation with Good Earth.

WKBW Store manager Zach Huber talks to 7 News' Michael Schwartz

Ice Skid isn't salt. It's magnesium chloride, which works the same way as rock salt to melt ice or snow. It's safe for pets. Huber called it the "Cadillac" of ice melts.

"We worked very hard over the last five to six days," said Huber about securing the salt.

An owner of Good Earth told me this has been one of their busiest months, selling about 50 pallets of product per day to stores. I'm told the magnesium is purchased from out west, and Good Earth has enough product left to last them into next week for the remainder of the season.

"Stuff is like gold this year," emphasized Burgos. "Typically go through a bag and a half every winter, and I'm on my fourth, fifth bag this year."

"We're not jacking up the price on anything right now, we're keeping the price consistent with what's it been," explained Huber.

WKBW Ice melt at Schuele Ace Hardware

To check on Ice Skid supply, you can call Schuele Ace Hardware at (716) 259-8428.